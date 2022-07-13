HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — As Pepper Brooks famously said in the 2004 cult-classic Dodgeball, ‘that’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.’

A Hillsdale man who has been playing the lottery for years and using the same set of numbers won $150,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s website.

James Schebiner, 57, matched all four numbers and the Powerball of 06-12-20-27-32 in the June 25 drawing.

“I play Powerball every week and have played the same set of numbers for years,” said Scheibner. “I logged on to my Lottery account the day after the drawing thinking maybe I’d won a few dollars on the ticket. When I saw the balance of $150,000 in my account, I was shocked. It was very exciting!”

Scheibner said he plans to pay off some bills and do some investing with the winnings.