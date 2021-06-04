Hillsdale Police need help identifying these people

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hillsdale County Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the owner(s) of the truck pictured above, as well as the individuals photographed.

According to a post from the Hillsdale County Sheriff, it’s not clear why they want to speak with the two individuals, except that it relates to an incident that occurred at Sandy Beach.

If anyone has any information regarding these individuals and vehicle, please call Hillsdale City Police Department at (517) 437-5481 or the Hillsdale County 911 Dispatch at (517) 439-9913.