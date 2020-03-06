Hillsdale Sheriff’s Office adds new drone to its investigation tool kit

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is adding some new technology to its investigation tool kit.

Sheriff Parker announced the sheriff’s office will implement a sUAS Program (Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems; i.e. Drone).

The sUAS program will be primarily used to map crime scenes and traffic crashes. Sheriffs said it will allow officers to conduct more thorough investigations while reducing the number of deputies on scene and road closure times.

The office is able to take on this new technology, the DJI Matrice 210 Drone to its investigation tool kit, with funding from (FY) 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG).

Along with the standard camera for mapping, the office received a 30x Optical Zoom camera. The features on this camera will allow police to monitor situations (such as a railroad/railcar incident, chemical incident etc.) from miles away– something that has never been done before.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office received a thermal imaging camera, which will allow officers to conduct search and rescue operations for missing persons, suspects that have fled on foot etc.

Sheriff Parker said four staff members have received their FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) – sUAS Airman Certificate and are licensed sUAS pilots through the FAA.