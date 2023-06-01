Jordan Sapp, Joshua Corbin and Madeline Corbin are competing on the USA Shooting Junior Skeet Teams. (Photo/NRA Shooting Sports USA)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — Three of Hillsdale College’s Shotgun Team members are competing in Germany this week as part of the 2023 USA Shooting Junior Skeet Teams.

Because of their performances at the USA Shooting Junior Skeet Selections in Marsh, sophomore Josh Corbin, incoming freshman Madeline Corbin and freshman Jordan Sapp are competing in the Junior World Cup Suhl, Germany from June 1-9.

The three will also compete at the Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea from July 14-28.

“I am proud of my performance at the Junior World Selections,” said Sapp. “It’s an honor to be selected to compete on USA Shooting’s Junior Skeet team with my teammates, and I’m excited to compete on the international stage representing my country.”

USA Shooting is the national governing body for international rifle and pistol shooting sports.