‘His smile was infectious’: dozens gather at a vigil honoring MSU frat student

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, dozens of Michigan State University students and faculty gathered on campus. They were there to grieve the loss of MSU student, Phat Nguyen.

“Phat’s candle burned out too early. But his light will still shine forever,” a vigil attendee said.

Nguyen died 9 days ago at the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity house. East Lansing Police found Nguyen unresponsive along with three other people who were passed out.

The others were taken to Sparrow Hospital, and Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said alcohol appears to be a factor, but the full toxicology reports won’t come back for 6 to 8 weeks.

Tonight, some of the MSU community met outside the Broad School of Business. The same school Nguyen once studied at as a junior.

People shared fond memories of him.

“His smile was infectious to everyone that would be in the same room as him,” one MSU student said.

They also talked about the type of person he was.

“He was also a selfless individual who offered his time to help with community service,” a friend of Phat said.

Many said this was a chance to grieve a life that touched many.

Pi Alpha Phi’s Michigan State chapter has been suspended during this investigation. The fraternity said Nguyen was one of four students who had just joined.