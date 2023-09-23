LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. To that end, the Taste of Hispanic Heritage Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Lansing as part of 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend, and it’s free.

The street festival goes on Saturday from 3:30-10 p.m. It’s taking over South Washington Square between E. Michigan Avenue and Washtenaw Street. You’ll get access to local, regional and statewide Hispanic-owned business vendors, diverse cuisine, information, a Kidz Zone and performances by the following:

The free 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend continues Sunday from 6-8 p.m. with Latin Jazz Night with the Cuban band Orquesta Ritmo, led by Michael Eyia. It’s at the Lansing Shuffle patio by the river. You’ll get to dance, socialize and get food and drinks from Lansing Shuffle.

Lansing Shuffle is at 325 Riverfront Drive in Lansing.