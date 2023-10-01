LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nationally, Sept.15-Oct.15 is known as Hispanic Heritage Month, and now it officially is in Lansing as well.

“We Latino Americans are the second-largest population in the United States. And we are growing quickly. We want to make sure our voices are heard,” said Lorenzo López, local co-chair for the National Hispanic Heritage Celebration, at Saturday’s event.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor took the stage Saturday to declare the month-long celebration an official one in Lansing.

Music, dance, food, good friends and family filled the Lansing Public Media Center. “The bottom line is unity. There’s an expression in Spanish that says, unity, and that’s what’s we want. ‘Es la que nos une.’ What is it? Music and culture unite us,” López said.

All 20 Latino nations had representation at Saturday’s event, and a few special guests were honored for all they’ve done for the city. “when you learn about this, there is unity in a community by being able to celebrate someone else’s culture,” said Schor.

So, how can we celebrate Hispanic heritage throughout the year? “Google all the different books, histories. People are not aware that there was a Mexican-American civil rights movement in the 60s, and it’ still going on,” said López. “A lot of people don’t understand when you use the words ‘Latino’ and ‘Hispanic,’ it includes 20 different nationalities.”

The event ended at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the last two hours full of dancing.