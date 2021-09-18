Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic gallery honors Lansing artist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several people came out to Casa De Rosado, a Latino art gallery in Lansing. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, they focused on the life of Lansing artist Rosa Lopez Killips, and her contribution to the Hispanic community in Michigan.

Loved ones of Lopez came together to showcase their art in honor of her. They say she had a huge influence in the Hispanic community throughout the state with her dance skills, paintings, writing, and activism.

Lopez died last year but her family, friends, and mentees are keeping her legacy alive by sharing their culture which they say she would be proud of.

“We wanted to remember this year for Hispanic heritage month. Remembering our culture and our heritage was so special to her and it’s special to us too,” said Theresa Rosado, owner of Casa De Rosado Galleria and Cultural Center.



“Being able to see your culture in society helps people to know that you exist and it helps you to know that you’re validated,” said Esmeralda Perez, a local artist, and mentee to Lopez.

Today was the first event that the Lansing gallery hosted in over a year because of the pandemic. They plan to have more for Hispanic Heritage Month.