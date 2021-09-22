Hispanic Heritage Month: Learn how to make ‘yellow pozole’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — With it being Hispanic Heritage Month, and 6 News is looking at the contributions of Latinos here in the midwest.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte heads to the kitchen with a well-known chef in Chicago, Illinois.

For decades, Carlos Guytan has dazzled Chicago with his food, becoming the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star.

Guytan gets his ideas from his hometown of Guerrero, still traveling back to Mexico often.

Stepping foot in just about every food market in the country, always bringing back recipes, spices, and ideas.

Today, Chef Guytan will be teaching viewers how to make yellow pozole, a dish that is similar to a stew, according to Guytan.