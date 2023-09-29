LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In their endeavors to further career development and increase enrollment of Latinx people in postsecondary education and training programs, The Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan awarded 13 students through their Nuestro Futuro Scholarship.

The organization also honored six Latinx leaders for their recent contributions across Michigan.

The scholarship recipients, who each received $1000 in scholarship funds, are as follows:

Alejandra Padilla Miguel of Detroit; studying at Michigan State University

of Detroit; studying at Michigan State University Alexis Robles Vazquez of Grand Rapids; studying at Grand Valley State University

of Grand Rapids; studying at Grand Valley State University Carlos Panuco of Holland; studying at Michigan State University

of Holland; studying at Michigan State University Jada Linstrom of Norton Shores; studying at Muskegon Community College

of Norton Shores; studying at Muskegon Community College Lizbeth Zavala of Southwest Detroit; studying at Wayne State University

of Southwest Detroit; studying at Wayne State University Nigthdelyn Martinez of Detroit; studying at University of Michigan

of Detroit; studying at University of Michigan Ruberto Mosqueda of Midland; studying at Mid-Michigan Community College

of Midland; studying at Mid-Michigan Community College Emilio Albaranque of Argentina/East Lansing; studying at Michigan State University

of Argentina/East Lansing; studying at Michigan State University Enrique Cazares of Parlier, California; studying at Michigan State University

of Parlier, California; studying at Michigan State University Gabriella Olivarez of Saginaw; studying at Delta College

of Saginaw; studying at Delta College Samantha Rodriguez of Grand Rapids; studying at Central Michigan University

of Grand Rapids; studying at Central Michigan University Tania Sofia Ruiz Sierra of Mexico/Novi; studying at University of Michigan

of Mexico/Novi; studying at University of Michigan Tomas Tello of Flint; studying at Michigan State University

“We are proud to invest in the bright future of the scholarship recipients and hope those who joined us left the celebration with a renewed sense of pride for our culture and communities,” said HLCOM Commission Chair Jesse Bernal.

In addition, the organization honored the following committee-selected leaders:

Educator of the Year Award: Celeny Quintino of Grand Rapids

of Grand Rapids Unsung Hero Award: Abby Teasley of Grand Haven

of Grand Haven Arts in the Community Award: Mary Puentes Luevanos of southwest Detroit

of southwest Detroit Veteran of the Year Award: Jose Manuel Estrada of Lansing

of Lansing Lifetime Achievement Award: Gilberto “Gil” Guevara of Saginaw

of Saginaw Community Service Award: Danieal “Dano” Oropeza of Pharr, Texas/Kalamazoo

Artwork at the awards event was by Detroiter Odette Duke, and Reflejos Latinos of Ann Arbor put on a “tour of various parts of Latin America through dance.”