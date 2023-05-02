JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 100 years the Michigan Theatre of Jackson has stood as a landmark in downtown Jackson.

“It really does have that sense of connection to everything that’s come before,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Steve Tucker.

It’s been preserved for decades, bringing in shows both big and small.

“There’s something about walking in this place that you are sort of renewed,” said Tucker.

But time takes a toll on any treasure, and now it’s time for an upgrade, with a new sense of renewal now underway. It’s something Tucker says will begin to restore this once-crowned jewel.

“We’re excited. We know it’s important to the 40,000 people that visit, and it’s important to downtown Jackson.

In July the real work will start as they begin to repair the original Spanish-style plasterwork.

“Those areas need to be repaired and fundamentally there are only a few companies in the country that can do it,” said Tucker.

More updates will follow, including upgrades to everything from lighting, seating, sound improvements, and an expanded stage. The money is coming from the theatre’s $6 million restoration campaign.

“We’re at about $3.4 million at this point,” said Tucker.

Funds that Tucker says is just another way that shows how much people care about this place.

“The community has always rallied when it seemed like the worst possible moment. The community’s stepped up (in the past) and came through and now in a big way they are really coming through,” said Tucker.

Tucker says the hope is that this work will make sure this place can continue to serve downtown for generations to come.

“I’m hopeful that after this entire restoration project is complete that the theatre is good for another 93 years.”

The theatre will have to close for a few month starting in July, but they’re already working to bring new events to the area.