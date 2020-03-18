Historical Society of Greater Lansing cancels series of events

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In a string of local event cancellations to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing has announced it is cancelling a series of events scheduled for the next eight weeks.

Those events include:

Woman’s Suffrage: The West Came First – March 19

A Fabulous ‘50s/Sensational ‘60s Sock Hop Experience – March 21

A Woman’s Place is Under the Dome: The Michigan State Capitol and the Woman’s Suffrage Movement – April 6

Grand Opening of “Pave the Way” Exhibit and Preview of Documentary – April 16

After May 11, the situation will be reevaluated with the hope of resuming scheduled events and programming. The HSGL will follow recommendations set forth by the CDC and state and local authorities.