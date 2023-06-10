LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Historical Society of Greater Lansing is hosting a series of tours this summer.

On Saturday, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing took guests on a tour of Michigan State University’s campus and its historic buildings, such as the Beaumont Tower.

The tour was a trip that details the oldest buildings on MSU’s campus and what makes them so special to the school and East Lansing as a whole.

Other upcoming tours include a tour on July 15 of the Beal Botanical Garden at MSU to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The tour is free and open to the public.

Later in July, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing will also give a tour that will explore the history of the Board of Water and Light Grand Trunk Depot.

For more information about the Historical Society of Greater Lansing and a schedule of its events, you can visit lansinghistory.org.