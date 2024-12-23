LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 22-year-old man from Howell died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike home from work.

Michigan State Troopers from the Brighton Post say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday, southbound on Old US-23 Hwy near Bergin Road.

Investigators say the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Hamburg Township Police developed the suspect’s vehicle based on the parts left on the scene. It was later discovered that a 63-year-old man from Brighton, driving a white Ford F-150 was found within two hours into the investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody and at this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

If anyone knows about this incident call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.