Hobby Lobby to end 40% off coupon at the end of February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KETK) – Hobby Lobby fans, if you regularly bring your 40% off coupon with you to check out, at the end of February you will no longer be able to use it.

According to the corporate headquarters, the arts, crafts, and home decor store will end the popular offer on February 28.

Their reason? The company says they want to be able to offer better prices to customers instead of a just a one item discount.

No other information was given during a call to customer service.

The company is based out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and has 900 stores nationwide with more than 43,000 employees in 47 states.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00am to 8:00pm. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.