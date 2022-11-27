LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.

Organizers of the event said the event is all about inclusion. It was created because they didn’t have a Black Santa when they were growing up, and wanted a way for Black children to see a Santa that looks just like them.

“Representation matters. It’s interesting because there has been a lot of debate about this, but I think its super important that people can see themselves. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” said Karla Wagner, founder of The Black Santa Experience.

Wagner said it means the world to her to see people of all ages get excited to see Santa. The event also featured dozens of crafts, games, food and vendors.

“The opportunity on this Small Business Saturday was to really celebrate and highlight over 30 local Black-owned businesses,” Wagner said.

Many of the kids in attendance had a blast seeing Santa, but two little girls at the event are ready for the presents.

“I got rollerblades, and me and my cousins have rollerblades but now I want a hoverboard. I want a skateboard and a scooter,” Mia and Jenelle Schafer said.