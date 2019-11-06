Holiday ornaments return to downtown Lansing

LANSING —

It’s going to be looking a lot like Christmas in downtown Lansing.

Mayor Andy Schor announced today that the holiday ornaments will be put on display in downtown after a generous offer to replace the ornaments.



The Gentilozzi family contributed the money to repair the holiday ornaments that were damaged during a hit-and-run crash last winter.

This year, those ornaments will be replaced a the traffic roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square.

“I am always happy to show off the vibrancy of Lansing through public art, and there is a great excitement around these holiday ornaments during our holiday season,” said Mayor Schor. “Last year the ornaments got a new look with a fresh coat of paint and an added snowflake design. Unfortunately, two of them were broken after being hit by a car at the end of the season. I appreciate that the Gentilozzi family stepped up and offered dollars to restore and return the ornaments to the traffic circle downtown.

The holiday ornaments will be placed at the traffic roundabout prior to the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

In addition to the holiday ornament display, Sundance will be placed on the City Hall Plaza. This piece was displayed at Old Town’s ScrapFest 2019. Lansing Artist Bob Welton designed Sundance, a stainless-steel figure with a rotating sun at the top. It will be placed in the City Hall Plaza shortly after Silver Bells in the City.