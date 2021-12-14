Holiday shipping deadlines are soon approaching for 2021

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the week of Dec. 13-18. is the busiest of the year due to the holidays and they are expecting to process 2.3 billion packages for the week.

The USPS says the following dates are important for people when shipping this holiday, and want to remind everyone of sending items on time and properly.

If you’re looking for someone to receive your package before Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the cut-off for retail ground shipping at both the USPS and FedEx, for UPS, you will need to check, as it’s based on your area.

Dec. 21 will be the cutoff for 3-day service shipping for UPS. All three carriers have various cut off dates for upgraded mailings like express and overnight shipping, which will start to have a cut-off on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Officials with USPS say always make sure to check your package before mailing it.

“Make sure you use a sturdy, durable box, try not to re-use old boxes. We also suggest that you put your complete delivery address and return address on the box and include a card inside the box,” said Elizabeth Najduch, Strategic Communications Specialist from USPS.

