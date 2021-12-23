Holiday travel is now underway which includes 3M Michiganders hitting the road

MICHIGAN (WLNS)–Thursday, December 23 is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, with officials at AAA saying it expects around 109 million people across the U.S. to travel in various ways.

AAA says travel this holiday season is up by 34 % compared to last year and expects to see close to 100 million Americans travel by car before the holiday, with 3 million of them being Michiganders.



The company says drivers in Michigan can expect to pay more at the pump this holiday season than they did last year, with the state currently averaging $3.12 per gallon of gas, which is around $1 more than last year.

When it comes to traveling by plane, train, or bus, officials do wanna remind people to bring a mask, as they are required in order to ride public transportation, and if you’re heading to an airport, expect long lines.

“Nationally were expecting around 6.4 million Americans will travel by air, and that’s actually up by about 184% than last year. So air travel is defiantly re-bounding this year. Plan ahead and make sure you get to the airport in enough time,” said Adrienne K. Woodland, Public Relations Program Consultant of AAA.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said drivers should also be prepared when it comes to the roads, as some major roadways in the Jackson area will still be under construction.

“We do have an 8 mile stretch on I-95 in Jackson, that will continue to be in operation throughout the season and the year to come,” said Aaron Jenkins of Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials say Michigan roads will be the busiest between 12 and 6 p.m on Thursday, December 23, and also want to remind drivers that roadways may be wet depending on weather, and advise prepping your car for long trips.









