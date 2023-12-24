HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — After he spent 71 days in the hospital, a family from Holt brought their son back home just in time for Christmas.

Back in October, Ashton Briseno-Crumley, 7, was run over by a school bus. His classmates got to see him on Friday, after months apart.

His return met with cheers from the students. “It was so sweet, ’cause they’ve all been thinking about him, you know,” said Briseno-Crumley’s mother, Kayla Briseno.

The boy’s family says that on Oct. 11, he was riding his bike in their neighborhood when he collided with a school bus, which ran over him.

“The scariest, hardest experience ever,” Kayla Briseno said. “Life change, absolutely life-altering, for sure.”

Briseno-Crumley broke his pelvis, femur, shoulder blade, rib, hip–and on top of it all, he suffered a spinal cord injury. He had his spleen and appendix removed, among other procedures. “It just makes you hold the ones close to you even closer,” said Kayla Briseno.

It’s been quite a journey for Briseno-Crumley–going through multiple surgeries and being told he might not use his legs again. He was released from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital on Thursday, and he’s ready to celebrate the holidays from home.

But 71 days is a long time in the hospital–so, what did Briseno-Crumley get up to while he was in there? His answer: Pulling pranks.

“We had Nerf guns…we would ambush people. He would give out fake $100 bills. Like, saying, ‘Thank you for coming to see me,’ then give them money and say, ‘Fooled ya.’

Ashton Briseno-Crumley returned home just before Christmas, after 71 days in the hospital. (WLNS)

Through it all, Briseno-Crumley and his family have stayed strong. They said they’ll all move forward together.

“It’s a new world that we’re gonna learn,” said Kayla Briseno. “And we’re gonna learn it together. He’s not going to feel alone, because it’s something that we all have to learn. And we’re all going to learn how to navigate through life now, just in a different way.”

There is a GoFundMe for Ashton Briseno-Crumley, which you can find here.