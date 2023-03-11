HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Kids, a new charity organization, is hosting a diaper and formula drive.

The nonprofit offers free baby supplies for families. For the month of March heading into April, it’s accepting formula, diapers, and wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at Coffee Barrel in Holt, Sunshine Diner, or Wild Strawberry and More.

Lanisha Wilson, founder of Holt Kids, created the organization back in January.

She said she’s always had a passion for children and thought it would be great to lend a helping hand.

“It’s just something that I like to do. I love kids. Since I was 10, I started babysitting. I got my first babysitting job when I was 10. I babysat for everyone at my church. I just love kids. It’s just something that makes me happy,” Wilson said.

Wilson said families who are in need of free baby supplies can reach out to the Holt Kids Facebook page.