Holt Community Foundation working to raise funds for memorial tree honoring former student

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)– The Holt Community Foundation is working to collect donations for a tree that will honor the life of 2019 graduate Corban Ferris.

“Corban was this awesome kid on the robotics team. Brilliant, kind, funny, like big laugh, just a wonderful kid, and he just died tragically this summer. It was an accident, it just happened and it was really sad,” Holt Teacher and Robotics Instructor Lisa Weise said.

A couple years ago, Weise said she had an idea to plant 1,000 trees in the community.

“The first tree for the 1,000 trees project was the project lead the way kids and they took a donation. They brought in money and bought a tree and actually went outside with shovels one day and put a tree in there and then I had a few other Project Lead the Way kids to do the same thing. We named it the ‘Graduates Grove’ after them,” Weise said.

More trees and a sign were added to Graduates Grove over the summer.

“Some of the trees were marked with people who had passed and I thought well that’s really kind of a nice way to remember somebody.”

Now, Weise hopes to carry on the memory of Ferris who passed away on July 4, 2020 at 19-years-old.

“There’s something about digging and planting that’s just weirdly healing. I thought when things quiet down, I’m gonna look into maybe, maybe we can get a tree for Corban… like a nice big one,” Weise said.

The tree that a parent helped her choose costs around 400 dollars. Weise hopes any additional donations can be used to start a robotics scholarship fund in Ferris’ name. While losing someone is never easy, Weise said remembering them is what heals.

“That’s an important part of grief. You’ve got to find ways to remember them, you have to find ways to celebrate them and who they were, and you’ve got to just you know… keep trying.”

Donations for the Corban Ferris Memorial Tree and Scholarship Fund can be made here.