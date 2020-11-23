Holt community plans memorial for Mike Smith

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s been a little over two weeks now since Hall of Fame football coach Mike Smith passed away at the age of 67 and come Wednesday, Nov. 25 his life and legacy will finally be honored at Holt’s Football Stadium at 5 p.m.

That’s when his family, along with Rams’ current football coach Chad Fulk, will hang a banner to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects to Smith who spent nearly 40 successful years of his life roaming up and down the sidelines in Mid-Michigan.

It will be a drive-up memorial and it will last until Monday evening, which would be Nov. 30.

Also, people will be able to give their remembrances, and leave messages, on the banner until Monday evening if they’d like to do so. Fulk is not only hoping to gain closure himself from this memorial, but he feels like it will be a way for everyone who knew Coach Smith to gain some closure as well.

“This is a way for people to maybe say goodbye that didn’t get to because of COVID-19,” said Fulk. “You know even if we were in ‘business as usual’ in normal life, I don’t know where we would even hold a funeral for this guy. I don’t know where we would find enough spots to fit people. Having this idea of a drive-up, or drive-through, so people can come when it’s okay for them not only gives us space (due to COVID-19) but they can say their goodbyes to him as if they were the only ones talking to him.”

His family has also decided to form the Mike Smith Athletic Foundation, which is a non-profit. The vision for the foundation is that it will carry on Smith’s legacy by providing scholarships to eligible student-athletes.

Any donations can be sent to:

Mike Smith Athletic Foundation C/O Christopher Smith at 4010 13th St., Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, 20732.