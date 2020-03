Delhi Twp, Mich (WLNS)– The Holt Community Food Bank is partnering with Holt Public Schools Mobile Food Bus in order to continue providing meals to Holt residents.

Monday the food bank will help fill the bus with cereal, bread, peanut butter, and other basic foods to deliver to the community.

The bus will run from March 16th – April 3rd, Mon-Fri and will stop at four different locations. A full list of stops and times can be found here.

Meals are free to anyone under the age of 18.