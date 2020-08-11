Holt, Haslett, St. Johns school districts approve return to learn plans

(WLNS)– School districts across the state continue to tackle how they’ll move forward amid a pandemic and tonight, the St. Johns, Haslett, and Holt School Boards met to discuss how they plan to handle the upcoming semester.

While almost every district acknowledges there really is no ‘perfect’ plan, school officials are still working around the clock to make sure they’re ready to reopen– whether that’s in a few short weeks or months from now.

Monday night, Holt Public Schools unanimously approved its return to school plan at a virtual board meeting.

The district plans to start the school year virtually. Students will have daily interactions with their teachers which will include live instruction and independent activities. All students will be given a Chromebook and food service will still be available through food pantries and the district’s mobile food bus. School officials will decide if they’ll continue remote learning in November. More information on the remote learning plan can be found on the Holt Public Schools Facebook page.

The Haslett School Board also unanimously approved a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Last week the district’s superintendent, Steven Cook recommended starting the school year completely online. Students will receive electronic devices to use and in October the district will decide if remote learning will continue or if they’ll transition to face-to-face instruction.

St. Johns will give parents the choice of in-person or online learning, which students will be expected to stick with for at least one trimester. Chromebooks will be available for everyone and masks will be required for all students and staff everywhere, except when they’re eating.

K-5th graders will get mask breaks outside when social distancing is possible.

St. Johns Return to Learn plan can be found here.