Holt High School receives ‘nondescript’ threat in bathroom

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt High School received a threat in the bathroom late this afternoon.

The threat was described as “non-descript”, with no further elaboration on the manner of the threat.

The school district said they delayed dismissal out of an abundance of caution, which threw off the bus schedules at all levels.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and MSU Police were present at Holt High school.

The District said they’re “happy to report there is no current threat to the school.”