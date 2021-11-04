Holt High School students say they want change

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — From threats to bullying, Holt public school students say they’ve had enough.

Yesterday more than 100 students stood outside the high school protesting administration to improve their communication and tackle the school’s alleged bullying problems.

Holt High School student Joy Williams says students are fed up, and they say the only way they knew they would be heard is by protesting.

“We want the school to handle bullying more seriously, we want to feel like we have a voice and we’re not talked back we’re talked to,” said student Joy Williams right before dozens of Holt High School students walked out of school Wednesday.

“We want to see communication with staff students, parents be better. We see the lack of it every day and it’s detrimental to the community and student safety. And we also want to see bullying and fighting being taken more seriously,” she said.

15-year-old Williams, a sophomore, says this is personal.

“As someone that was bullied as a kid and seeing that it didn’t get taken care of properly, that’s what made me do it… I’ve seen it happen too many times with my friends, and time and time again I’ve seen it over and over again and I’m done,” she said.

On Tuesday a day before the walkout, Williams and several students sent a letter to everyone in holt public schools.

They’re asking staff to send e-mails to make parents aware of incidents, have more serious consequences for bullying, and make students comfortable when discussing their concerns.

Williams says she’s proud of how the walkout turned out.

“I have text messages and all of these DMs from everybody and they’re telling me how they’re proud of me for taking a stand when nobody else was going to.”

Williams is also working with the administration to find a solution.

“They want to keep an open line of communication with students they’re just trying to figure out a way that students will actually communicate with them, continued Williams. “I speak for the voiceless until they can speak for themselves.”

The superintendent was at the protest yesterday, and we reached out to him today, but we have not received any comment.