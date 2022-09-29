A photo released by the FBI that shows Logan James Barnhart at the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WLNS) — Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court records, Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol from the Lower West Terrace.

Barnhart, joined by other rioters, dragged an officer down steps into a crowd, where others beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and baton. He also struck at a line of officers with the base of a flagpole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2023. Barnhart faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, and potential financial penalties.

Barnhart, who is a bodybuilder and model that has appeared on the cover of romance novels, was identified and arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on August 2021.

More than 870 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 265 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officials.