LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt man is now a millionaire.

Jamieson King, 43, was the lucky winner of the $1 million Power Ball prize after hitting all five of the white balls.

He bought the ticket at the Quality Dairy at 5010 Dunckel Rd. in Lansing back in August of 2021.

King said the entire situation was surreal.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket while I was at Quality Dairy one day,” said King. “A couple days later, a co-worker told me a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Quality Dairy in Lansing. I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched the first few numbers. I put the ticket away and waited a few days to check the last few numbers. Finding out that I was the winner was such a surreal feeling!”

King just recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize, and said he plans on saving the money.