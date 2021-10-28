Holt Public Schools addresses multiple threats via social media

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from Holt Public Schools apologized to parents for the delay in communication with parents and guardians of Holt students regarding threats made against the school.

Multiple screenshots from social media, as well as a social media threat were seemingly made against the Junior High campus at Holt High.

A “thorough investigation” then took place with police and school administration. After the Junior High threat was cleared, authorities found another threat made via social media against the high school.

A continuous instruction lockdown then took place, with school staff staggering release of the students.

Holt Public encourages calls to their hotline at (517) 699-STOP (7867) or OK2Say at 855-565-2729 to report any concern.

Please continue to discuss the need to speak up if your student sees or hears something. Based on the mitigated concern we reported to you yesterday and the concerns we are working on today, we will continue to update you accordingly.” Statement from Holt Public Schools

As of now, no further updates have been announced regarding the threats.