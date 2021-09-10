Holt Public Schools and the Ingham County Sheriff team up for school bus safety awareness

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) As kids return back to school, many are taking the school bus to get there. This is why officials with the Ingham County Sheriff and Holt Public Schools want to make sure drivers are following the law while driving next to school buses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the most dangerous part of children riding on a school bus is when they are getting on and off the bus, and its drivers not following the law.

Officials say drivers should remember these rules while on the road near school buses:

-When you’re on a two-way road, drivers on both sides need to come to a complete stop.

-This same law applies when you are on a multilane paved road.

-If a median is in the middle of the road, something like a planter or divider, only drivers behind the school bus need to come to a complete stop. Drivers on the opposite side can continue, but with caution.



Think of school buses as a traffic signal:

When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop

When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop

When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution

Those who do not follow these laws can be cited with a ticket of about $200+. In addition, they ask that parents talk with their children about being safe near the bus. Telling them to always stay in sight of the bus driver, not to hurry off the bus; and always check traffic first before crossing.





