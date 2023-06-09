Students help with the ceremonial groundbreaking at Horizon Elementary School. (Photo/Holt Public Schools).

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Leaders from Holt Public Schools hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday to mark the beginning of construction for the Horizon Elementary School.

Upgrades for the elementary school will include a number of building and security enhancements, such as a new gymnasium and new kindergarten classes.

“Today is another opportunity for Holt Public Schools to look forward to exciting changes in our district that help prepare our students for success and careers,” said David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent, in a statement.

According to school officials, the Horizon Elementary School project also entails remodeling the building’s entrance for enhanced security and improvements to the playground, as well as changes to traffic flow to help improve pedestrian safety.

Horizon Elementary School is just one of several planned upgrades and renovations for buildings and facilities across the district as part of the $148 million bond approved by voters in 2021.