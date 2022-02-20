HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)—Holt Public Schools Office of Superintendent sent out a letter to district families regarding its mask update.

The school district in the letter says COVID-19 protective masks will be optional at TK-12 district buildings and events effective Feb. 20.

“Masks are still required for preschool and child care as regulated by Michigan Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) order, masks are still required on buses.”

David G. Hornak, ED. D., Superintendent

The letter states the change comes after the Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail rescinded an emergency order requiring masks in educational settings and an emergency order that details quarantine and isolation procedures for students who are in close contact in school settings.

Letter sent home to families

Holt Public Schools says they understand some families may welcome the new announcement more than others.

The school district will continue social distancing, optional masking K-12, frequent hand washing, and keeping sick students and staff at home.