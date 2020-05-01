Holt Public Schools facing lawsuit for not taking action against sexual harassment

Holt, Michigan – A family of a minor has filed a lawsuit against Holt Public Schools for withholding information and not taking action against recurring sexual harassment within Holt Public Schools between 2015 and 2018.

In January 2018, the Western District of Michigan announced it had learned that Larry Nassar sexually assaulted three girls on District property.

While the District attempted to reassure the public of its commitment to preventing child sex abuse, it disregarded multiple reports and observations of another perpetrator’s sexual misconduct against the minor and other boys at Washington Woods Middle School from 2015 to 2018 – including one child’s complaint to the principal’s office during the 2016-2017 academic school year, according to the lawsuit.



The family states: “Holt Public Schools had a serial predator in its midst who was harming our son and other young children. The school chose not to tell us or take steps to stop the abuse of our son, preventing us from protecting him or obtaining needed counseling for him. This lawsuit is about holding Holt Public Schools accountable, helping our son and family recover, and instituting changes necessary to prevent other children from being harmed.”



They are directing any further questions or inquiries regarding the matter to their attorney,

Monica Beck, of The Fierberg National Law Group, PLLC.