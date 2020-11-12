Holt Public Schools transition online until at least mid-January 2021

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools announced Wednesday night that the schools are moving online until at least mid-January, 2021.

The decision comes after the Holt Board of Education approved the Holt Public Return to Face-to-Face Instruction Implementation Plan Monday.

Remote instruction will continue for the meantime for pre-k through 6th grade students until Jan. 19, 2021.

Remote instruction for 7th-12th graders will continue until at least Jan. 25, 2021.

The official return to school date will be based on health data for the state, region and local level.

The next updates for the Board of Education will be issued Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 11, 2021.

The district is continuing to provide updates on the learning community through the weekly email update, “Peek at the Week” and on @holtpublicsch on Twitter, @holtpublic on Instagram, www.kpsk12.net online and Holt Public Schools on Facebook.