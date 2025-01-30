HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has seen some cold and wintery days the last few weeks and most schools had to shut down because of it—but districts only have so many snow days to use.

“At Holt Public Schools we’ve called three days off,” said Superintendent Dr. David Hornak.

Hornak says dangerous sub-zero temperatures call for important decisions.

“I start looking at the forecast many days out, between seven and ten days out. I need to set my alarm for 3:50 in the morning,” said Hornak.

Some parents and families complain about the decision being last minute, but Hornak says there’s a lot going on behind the scenes and many aspects to think about.

“Buses are built to go through several inches of snow but their size and weight become very much neutralized when they’re facing ice,” said Hornak. “Kids are walking on sidewalks. Are the sidewalks clear? Are they filled with snow and ice?”

With recent temperature drops, Holt Public Schools called off for two days.

“The conditions on Tuesday were worsening throughout the day…we [could] bring the kids in but releasing early is also tricky. Wednesday was certainly very cold,” said Hornak.

That’s not bad—Kalamazoo and Saginaw Public Schools have each taken at least four according to 6 News’ media partners at MLive.

In Holt, they have three more days to work with this winter—but what if they need more?

“Districts would have to either add school days or compromise some state aid,” said Hornak.

Hornak says safety is the first priority when making the decision. If needed, schools can submit for additional forgiven days which are given by the Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Michigan Department of Education.

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