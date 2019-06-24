Holt School’s “Mobile Bus” offering free lunches for all kids

Holt Schools converted an old school bus into a mobile food bus and will be serving free lunches this summer to children.

Classes may be out for summer, but Holt Public Schools are making sure kids are still taken care of.

“This is our first day, first stop and first year of a food bus,” the district’s Food Services Director Evan Robertson said.

As part of the district’s “Power Up for Summer Lunch” campaign, anyone under the age of eighteen can come get a free lunch. You don’t have to be on the free or reduced lunch program during the school year, or even be a student of holt.

“If you have friends and family coming up here they can come in and eat. Adults, they can purchase a lunch for $3.75,” Robertson said.

The program is funded by the US Department of Agriculture as part of the national school lunch program and the women behind the food say being a part of this is a no brainer.

“It feels great. It gives them an opportunity to get out their homes and have fresh vegetables and food and it feels great to provide for the community,” Mariah Hall, Catering Manager for Holt Public School said.

Hall has been preparing food for the week since last Friday.

Local kids enjoying a free lunch provided by Holt Public Schools.

“Everything was fresh and prepared today. We have a salad shaker. and then we also have watermelon for the children that were fresh cut today and we have mini cornbread,” Hall said.

She said next week they will give out Domino’s pizza, and after that, taco salads.

The bus makes two stops per day Monday through Wednesday.

It runs this week and the weeks of July 8th, 15th, and 22nd. On days the bus isn’t out lunch will be provided at Hope Middle School.

“Some people might not be fortunate enough to have like certain foods in their home and just like have them come out here and have fresh vegetables and fresh fruit and I think that’s important for children because a lot of kids don’t get that,” Hall said.

In addition to free lunch, the bus also gives out books and take home “survival kits” which include pantry items, sunscreen, toothbrushes, and more.

The schedule and locations for free lunches can be found here.