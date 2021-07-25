Holt senior scores four goals in friendly against Lansing Common FC

LK St. Clair striker Guersham Sylvain celebrates his third goal of a match against Lansing Common FC, on July 25. Sylvain scored four total goals in the match and is going to be a senior at Holt High School this fall.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The inaugural season of the Lansing Common Football Club is quickly coming to a close. The Robins played their second-to-last match of the season on Sunday, July 25, and will play their final match of the season on Saturday, July 31.

On Sunday, LCFC entered its match against LK St. Clair with the second-best record in the MIdwest Premier League East division. And before the match even begun, the Robins were awarded three points.

Due to LK St. Clair playing with players who weren’t registered by the league registration deadline, earlier in the month, Lansing Common won the match by forfeit, 3-0.

The two teams still played in a friendly match at Eastern Stadium, and it was LK St. Clair striker Guershom Sylvain,16, who stole the show.

Sylvain is about to enter his senior year at Holt High School this fall and was one of the players that wasn’t registered by the deadline. That’s because a few of his friends on LK St. Clair asked him last minute if he wanted to play in Sunday’s match, due to him living in the Lansing area.

And Sylvain certainly made the most of his first time playing for LK St. Clair.

Three minutes in the match. Sylvain intercepted a pass intended for the LCFC’s goalkeeper and netted the first goal of the game.

Then in the 30th minute, he struck again to give LK St. Clair a 2-0 lead. That lead would be cut in half by halftime, but in the second half, it was more of the same for Sylvain.

In the 56th minute, he got past the defense and nutmegged the goalie for his third goal of the game. And if a hat-trick wasn’t fun enough for Sylvain, he scored once more in the 90th minute to record his fourth goal of the game.

“Man, it felt amazing,” Sylvain said. “I’m just thanking God that the hard work in the summer is paying off. It shows on the field, and just to do that, I’m very thankful.”

“Their forward was super on today. Very, very shifty, good speed. He really played well,” Lansing Common coach, Josh Oakley said. “He just finished his junior year in high school, so we were impressed to see some new guys.”

“I’ve been still training on my own, but I haven’t been playing, or anything like that,” Sylvain said. “These guys, some of them are my friends, and they just called me out here and said ‘Hey, come out and play with us tomorrow, we play Lansing Common.’ Lansing Common is really known, and being from Lansing, I really wanted to come out here and do my thing and show them because I didn’t get to play with them, but I got to show it against them.”

Sylvain has hopes of playing with Lansing Common next summer, and Oakley said Sylvain might already have a spot secured, after his performance against the Robins.

LK St. Clair won the friendly, 4-1. Lansing Common will end the season on Saturday at home against Livonia City FC.