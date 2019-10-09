Holt teacher with ‘propensity for sexually abusing children’ convicted on 18 charges

A jury convicted Patrick Daley on Tuesday of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The jury found him not guilty on five counts of the same charge and could not make a decision on one count.

He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Patrick Daley, a Holt middle school teacher who faced a half-dozen criminal sex charges, turned himself into the 55th District Court today, and was arraigned on 6 counts of CSC in the 2nd degree.

On May 31, 2018, investigators were notified by Holt Public Schools of an allegation by several students that a 5th grade teacher at Washington Woods Middle School, in Holt, was involved.

Daley was placed on a leave of absence at that time.

The Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate reports and Daley’s next court date was scheduled November 29th at the 55th District Court in Mason.

UPDATED STORY:

On April 11, 2019 sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate the Holt middle school teacher as more victims came forward.

Three additional arrest warrants were issued based on the new information.

Daley was released from the Ingham County Jail on bond.

He was given up to 10 days to make himself available to the 55th District Court in Mason for arraignment.