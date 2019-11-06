Holt teachers and students awarded $15,000 in grants for innovative projects

Holt, Mich. (WLNS)– For 26 years the Holt Education Foundation has

been raising funds to support teachers and students in the Holt Public School District.

The Holt Education Foundation, founded in 1993, is a non-profit organization that partners with Holt Public Schools to sponsor innovative and enhanced teaching and learning projects in classrooms through competitive mini-grants.

Today, the foundation’s “Prize Patrol” made stops at several schools in the district, to surprise teachers and students who were chosen to receive this year’s grant money.

“This is huge. Budgetary constraints are always a thing when you teach in a public school and having the opportunity to get this mini-grant for all the teachers in the district it’s just a really big deal,” Michael Adams, a third-grade teacher at Wilcox Elementary said.

There were 39 project applications submitted this year and 24 were chosen to receive micro-grants totaling $15,000. Adams was one of the teachers chosen.

Mr. Adams, a third-grade teacher at Wilcox Elementary School accepts a check to fund busing for a week-long field trip to the Michigan Historical Museum

“This grant money is going to go towards busing our children to the Michigan Historical Museum for a week-long field trip, so this is a pretty big deal because it means that students don’t actually need to bring in money to pay for the field trip, but it can be a free field trip. No one needs to feel like their income level is going to keep them back from this great experience,” Adams said.

Leanne Winkel, a fifth-grade teacher at Washington Woods Middle School also received a grant.

The Holt Education Foundation “Prize Patrol” surprises Ms. Winkel’s fifth-grade class at Washington Woods Middle School (Nov. 6, 2019)

“I have about six or seven large globes and for our social studies class, they were so large and it was hard to see, but I had one little mini globe and they’re like ‘this one’s the best’ and I said I would love to have a mini globe on every kids desk,” Winkel said.

Over the past 26-years, the Education Foundation has awarded $70,000

in scholarships for graduating seniors, sponsored over $300,000 in mini-grants, and provided SAT Prep workshops.

“It’s those extra things that make a big difference in our kids’ lives and so this extra money makes a really really big difference,” Adams said.