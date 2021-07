LANSING, Michi (WLNS) -- Every year, the non-profit group ePIFanyNow shines a light on youth in Michigan and beyond who are doing things for other people and passing kindness forward. This year, there are seven finalists in the running for a $500 grand prize from ePIFanyNow.

The mission of ePIFanyNow is to "create a revolution of positive transformational experiences through exponential acts of kindness." The founder, Bob Hoffman, says it's also important to put a spotlight on the amazing things that young people specifically are doing because you don't often hear about the good things teenagers are up to.