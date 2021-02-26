WATCH: Holt woman who conspired to kill her husband in 2019 gets appeal denied in court

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County Circuit Court Judge today denied the appeal of a woman who conspired with another man to kill her husband in February 2019.

She filed an appeal stating that the warrant to search her cell phone was an invasion of privacy, but the court struck down this appeal on grounds that the police had a probable cause to seize her phone.

CONCLUSION:

We agree with the defendant that, under appropriate circumstances, a police promise of confidentiality could undermine an interviewee’s understanding of his or her rights such that any statements made must be deemed involuntary. However, we do not find the circumstances of this case to warrant exclusion of the defendant’s statements. The police unambiguously had probable cause to seize the defendant’s phone when they did, and they would have had probable cause even before the defendant raised the issue of confidentiality. The search warrant was supported by a sufficient and valid affidavit. Finally, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in refusing to exclude the evidence of which the defendant complains.

Here’s an overview of what transpired since the murder in 2019:

Then 27-year-old Jacob Ficher of Lansing was charged with murder in Feb. 2019 for killing then 35-year-old Holt man, Ammar Al-Yasari.

One week later, Al-Yasari’s wife, Bdour Al-Yasari, then 27, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of her husband.

At the time of the murder, Bdour Al-Yasari and Ficher had a relationship.

In November 2019, Ficher admitted to killing Al-Yasari. B’Dour Al-Yasari faced murder charges as well, but Ficher took the stand and said he was the only one responsible.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bill Crino called the murder “senseless” and “brutal.”

“Ammar Al-Yasari sustained 24 chop wounds to his head his neck and his face. He was hit from back to front. He was hit from front to back, left to right, right to left, upward, and even downward into his face. Ammar’s head was like a bag of legos in his hand, that’s how fractured, that’s how destroyed his skull was,” Crino said in his closing argument.

But then Ficher says that Al-Yasari swung at him. That’s when Ficher hit him with an axe he had just bought from the store.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Ficher was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree premeditated murder and life without parole for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.