Need some extra money for that Michigan winter heating bills, and can’t wait until tax season to get the pocket money? There’s a seasonal tax credit for that.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan are encouraging people to apply for the Home Heating Credit before the deadline rolls around Sept. 30.

To qualify for the Home Heating Credit, you must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner, and must meet certain income requirements.

“I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release from MDHHS.

The best way to apply for the Home Heating Credit and many other tax credits is to go through one of the state’s free tax preparation services, MDHHS said in the news release.