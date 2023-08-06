LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police responded to a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department says it responded Sunday at 2:11 p.m. to multiple calls for shots fired on the 900 block of Maryland Avenue near East Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one home was shot but nobody was injured during the incident.

LPD says it is still investigating and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.