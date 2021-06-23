Home invader arrested after trying to tie up owner

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is behind bars Wednesday, after he allegedly broke into a home, and tried to tie up the owners.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Taft Road in Bingham Township shortly after 6 A.M.

The homeowner told the police a man entered the residence and tried to tie them up. Another resident of the home and the owner fought the man until they were able to get him outside and prevent him from getting back inside.

Clinton County Deputies along with MSP searched the surrounding area and located the pick-up truck the man left the home driving. While searching the surrounding area, a 52-year-old suspect was located trying to break into another vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

The man is expected to be arraigned Thursday, and remain in the Clinton County Jail.