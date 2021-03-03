Home owners on private road learn lesson of street maintenance the hard way

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Pot hole season has returned here in Michigan but for one street in Bath Township, it never left.

And that road in terrible condition causes a number of problems for homeowners, like Barb Pritchett. Pritchett had lived in the same home for nearly three decades until she moved last summer.

“I was just so fascinated with the (new) home,” Pritchett said.

But that didn’t last long.

“I don’t even want to go home some days because I don’t want to have to drive down that thing,” Pritchett said.

Barb lives just a few hundred yards past the end of a township road on a private road. She knew it was private when she moved to her new house, but never stopped to think about how the road would be maintained.

“When I called the road commission, I got different people and they’re saying different things,” Pritchett said.

But after an interview with the road commission this afternoon, it’s clear where they stand.

“That section of road is a private road and the main difference is it’s owned and maintained by the property owners,” said Doug Steffen, Managing Director for Clinton County Road Commission. “We are not allowed to spend any of our funding on private roads.”

But it’s worse than being just a bad road. Barb says the old trash services she used wouldn’t pick it up at her new location and she instead has to call a local service to do it.

“There is not a worse road ever than this road,” said James Herrguth, Owner of Jim’s Rubbish Removal. “We’ve broke a few things on our truck on this road.”

Neighbors, like Mary Miller, who have lived there for many years say they’ve tried multiple different fixes in the past.

“We drag the road when we can, but it doesn’t last,” Miller said. “We’ve dumped gravel in there, we’ve dumped dirt in there, you name it, it just sinks.”

According to Berg Gale, a Zoning Administrator for bath Township, there are certain steps to take in order to get it fixed and to become a public road. The owners have to bring a site plan to the Bath Township Planning Commission — the requirements of which are in the zoning ordinance for the area.

Then, it has to meet Clinton County road standards. Once it is approved by both entities and the private owners pay to make the gchanges, they can then dedicate it to the county.

It would then be maintained — and plowed — by the township.

Normally a home owners association would collect dues from local property owners and use some of the money to maintain the roads. But this stretch of road needs a lot of maintenance and only has four houses on it.

Pritchett learned a lesson the hard way.

“If you’re moving to a private road,” she began. “Make sure they have a home owners association.