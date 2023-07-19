LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill introduced by a Lansing Democrat in the Michigan House would create what she calls a “Bill of Rights for the homeless.”

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf says in the bill “it’s the policy of the state that nobody should suffer from cold or hunger, be deprived of shelter or be subject to unfair discrimination based on housing.”

The legislation would clarify that people experiencing homelessness are still entitled to protection, privacy and state services, including the right to vote if they are otherwise eligible. Violating these rights could lead to civil action.

The bill has been sent to the Michigan House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business.