Homeless No More 2021

HOMELESS NO MORE
Directly benefits those who need it most!
Holy Cross had to tweak some of the ways we currently were doing business in our facility due to the pandemic to keep everyone healthy and safe. But most services have remained the same or increased.
HCS Emergency Programs:
- Overnight Shelter
- Due to CDC and HUD recommendations to change congregate group settings, it did affect the number of people coming into the overnight shelter some, but we did extend hours and days of operation to 7 days a week, 24/7.
- Day Shelter
- Remains open to shelter clients just with slightly shortened hours.
- Veterans Housing Program
- Due to COVID, we have experienced a temporary decrease in Veterans coming into the building and staying, but we still are serving those who do come.
- Community Kitchen
- we continue to provide meals for those visiting the Day Shelter, yet they are temporarily carryout meals.
Permanent Housing Programs:
- HCS is actively working with other partners on Prevention Programs and the Coronavirus Relief Fund Eviction Diversion Program.
- Rapid Rehousing Programs (RRH)
- HCS now operates 3 RRH programs targeting families, individuals, and persons with substance use disorder.
- The programs provide case management and rental assistance from 6 to 24 month.
New Hope Behavioral Health Clinic:
- Is fully operational with the ability to provide mental health and substance use services.
- Ingham County Health Department is coordinating medically assisted treatment services.
- Transitions, a transitional housing and Rapid Rehousing program targeting persons with substance use disorders, has been added to services.
