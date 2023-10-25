LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Jackson Police Chief Elmer Hitt tells 6 News a man was stabbed multiple times by an acquaintance at the home. The unnamed 30-year-old victim died at the scene.

Chief Elmer said the stabbing happened at a home on the 300 block of Randolph St. near Greenwood Ave. and High St.

Jackson police said a deadly stabbing happened at this home on the 300 block of Randolph St. near Greenwood Ave. and High St. (WLNS)

The chief said four people were in the home at the time of the stabbing. Some type of fight occurred, according to the chief, and a man stabbed the other man.

Chief Hitt said a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who were at the home got into a Chevy Silverado and drove off. Police alerted other departments of the suspect’s description and the make and model of the truck.

A short time later Michigan State Police and an officer from the Blackman-Leoni Twp Police Department saw the vehicle and began chasing it. Earlier Wednesday morning an officer told 6 News the chase lasted about 30 minutes.

Jackson Police said the driver of a Chevy Silverado, who was also a homicide suspect, was involved in a chase Wednesday morning crashed into a house. (Photo: Osvaldo Morales)

The chief said eventually the driver of the car crashed into a home on the 1300 block of E. Ganson Street near Loomis Park. Both the male driver and female passenger received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Since then, the man has been discharged from the hospital and arrested by police, accused of stabbing the other man. He is lodged in the Jackson County Jail. The woman remains in the hospital as of 7:30 a.m.

Jackson Police said the driver of a vehicle, who was also a homicide suspect, involved in a chase Wednesday morning crashed into this house. (WLNS)

Chief Hitt reiterated this was not a random act of violence and there is no longer a threat to the public about these incidents.