HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — New details have been released on Friday’s homicide in Howell.
Police believe it was the result of a “love triangle gone wrong.”
The incident occurred on West Street near Grand River Avenue just after midnight on Friday.
The victim has been identified by family as 20-year-old Wede Okagbare. His father spoke to 6 News ABC affiliate in Detroit.
Robert Okagbare says his son was a hard worked and attended Michigan State University.
He was apparently visiting his girlfriend, and the suspect in the case is her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children.
The suspect has been arrested, and an autopsy will be performed at Sparrow Hospital.