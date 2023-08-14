HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — New details have been released on Friday’s homicide in Howell.

Police believe it was the result of a “love triangle gone wrong.”

The incident occurred on West Street near Grand River Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

The victim has been identified by family as 20-year-old Wede Okagbare. His father spoke to 6 News ABC affiliate in Detroit.

Robert Okagbare says his son was a hard worked and attended Michigan State University.

He was apparently visiting his girlfriend, and the suspect in the case is her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children.

The suspect has been arrested, and an autopsy will be performed at Sparrow Hospital.